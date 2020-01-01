https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/prophet-2.jpg 285 300 AH https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/new-logo-s-en-fine.png AH2020-01-01 11:26:132020-01-01 11:27:02What did the Prophet of Islam (PBUH) say about the children of her daughter Lady Fatimah Zahra (SA)?
What did the Prophet of Islam (PBUH) say about the children of her daughter Lady Fatimah Zahra (SA)?
SHAFAQNA – It is narrated from the Prophet of Islam (PBUH) who said: I am their blood related guardian; they have been created from my pure nature and spirit, woe betide the one who denies their merit and generosity; and whoever likes them, God likes them, and whoever is their enemy, God will be their enemy [1].
[1] Sharaful Mostafa, Abu Saeed Khargooshi Neyshabouri, Darul Basha’eral Islamiyah, First Print, 1424 AH, Vol. 5, Page 334.
Leave a ReplyWant to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!