What did the Prophet of Islam (PBUH) say about the children of her daughter Lady Fatimah Zahra (SA)?

SHAFAQNA – It is narrated from the Prophet of Islam (PBUH) who said: I am their blood related guardian; they have been created from my pure nature and spirit, woe betide the one who denies their merit and generosity; and whoever likes them, God likes them, and whoever is their enemy, God will be their enemy [1].

[1] Sharaful Mostafa, Abu Saeed Khargooshi Neyshabouri, Darul Basha’eral Islamiyah, First Print, 1424 AH, Vol. 5, Page 334.