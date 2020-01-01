Date :Wednesday, January 1st, 2020 | Time : 11:26 |ID: 128645 | Print

What did the Prophet of Islam (PBUH) say about the children of her daughter Lady Fatimah Zahra (SA)?

SHAFAQNA – It is narrated from the Prophet of Islam (PBUH) who said: I am their blood related guardian; they have been created from my pure nature and spirit, woe betide the one who denies their merit and generosity; and whoever likes them, God likes them, and whoever is their enemy, God will be their enemy [1].

