Ayatollah Khamenei: Trump’s crimes in Iraq, Afghanistan made nations hate him

SHAFAQNA- “US is taking revenge on Hashd al-Sha’bi for defeating ISIS”, the Leader of the Islamic revolution said in a meeting with thousands of Iranian nurses, on the occasion of the auspicious birth of Lady Zeinab al-Kubra (S.A).

The following are the statements his eminence made at this meeting:

“Look at what the US is doing in Iraq and Syria. They’re taking revenge on Hashd al-Sha’bi for defeating ISIS. Since Hashd al-Sha’bi crippled and destroyed ISIS—which the U.S. had created—they’re taking revenge. The Iranian government the Iranian nation and I strongly condemn the US’s malice.”

“That guy[Donald Trump] has tweeted that we see Iran responsible for the events in Baghdad and we will respond to Iran. firstly, You can’t do anything and secondly, If you were logical —which you’re not— you’d see that your crimes in Iraq, Afghanistan… have made nations hate you.”

“If the Islamic Republic decides to challenge and fight, it will do so unequivocally. We’re not after wars, but we strongly defend the Iranian nation’s interests, dignity and glory. If anyone threatens that, we will unhesitatingly confront and strike them.”

“People have economic demands, mostly rightful ones. In the events of Nov, people had demands but the enemy had prepared agents to cause sedition. It used the opportunity to harm the country. With their insight and astuteness, people withdrew and the seditionists were left alone.”

“Those who abuse people’s demands, attack fuel and wheat warehouses to set them on fire and destroy infrastructures, which belong to the people, some of them may do this based on emotions. But, the main orchestrators are linked to foreign intelligence services.”

“A senior official of the country said a foreign politician said during the recent riots he had heard the stupid U.S. officials in Washington say happily, “Iran is done this time!”

He said when the events had finished, the Americans were very upset that it hadn’t worked again.”

“The US has committed many crimes. They plunder nations’ interests & humiliate them. A US official enters a country to visit a US base & asks the country’s president to meet him there. Small guy! That’s someone else’s home! When the US acts like this, it’s natural nations hate it”