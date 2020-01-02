Date :Thursday, January 2nd, 2020 | Time : 06:01 |ID: 128660 | Print

Photos: Holy Shrine of Lady Zeinab (S.A) in Damascus, Syria

/0 Comments/in , , , , /by

SHAFAQNA- The shrine of Lady Zeinab al-Kubra (SA) is located in the south of Damascus and is one of the major Shia shrines and is one of the great mosques in Syria.

The area where the shrine of Lady Zeinab (SA) is located is called “al-Sayyidah Zeinab” and is known to the Iranians as “Zeinabiyah”. Lady Zeinab (SA), was born on the 5th of Jamadi al-thani in the fifth year of Hijri, in Medina and after Imam Hussein (AS).

On the occasion of the birth anniversary of Lady Zeinab al-Kubra (SA), her holy shrine in Damascus, Syria and also the holy shrine of Lady Ruqayya (SA) are decorated with flowers.

You might also like
US send troops to Syria - Shafaqna Institute's interview
US, UK, France targeted Syria with 110 missiles: Syrian Comdr
Turkey launched Operation Peace Spring: Concerns over ethnic cleansing and Syria's territorial integrity
Besieged Shiite towns in Syria are finally free
Trump Bombed Syria for the Same Reason all US Presidents Bomb Arab-Islamic Countries - To Protect Israel
Palmyra Palmyra a decisive victory against Daesh
0 replies

Leave a Reply

Want to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *