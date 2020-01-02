Photos: Holy Shrine of Lady Zeinab (S.A) in Damascus, Syria

SHAFAQNA- The shrine of Lady Zeinab al-Kubra (SA) is located in the south of Damascus and is one of the major Shia shrines and is one of the great mosques in Syria.

The area where the shrine of Lady Zeinab (SA) is located is called “al-Sayyidah Zeinab” and is known to the Iranians as “Zeinabiyah”. Lady Zeinab (SA), was born on the 5th of Jamadi al-thani in the fifth year of Hijri, in Medina and after Imam Hussein (AS).

On the occasion of the birth anniversary of Lady Zeinab al-Kubra (SA), her holy shrine in Damascus, Syria and also the holy shrine of Lady Ruqayya (SA) are decorated with flowers.