Sudan sentences 29 security forces to death for killing protester

SHAFAQNA- A Sudanese court on Monday sentenced 29 members of the country’s security forces to death over the killing of a teacher during protests against Omar al-Bashir, Sudan’s longtime former leader.

“The defendants were found guilty of deadly abuse against Ahmed al-Kheir at an intelligence services facility and sentenced to be hanged”, judge Sadok Abdelrahman said.

The verdict, which can be appealed, was the first connected to the killing of more than 200 pro-democracy protesters since the demonstrations began last December.

Khair was detained on January 31, 2019 in his hometown of Kassala and was reported dead two days later. His body was taken to a local hospital where his family said it was covered in bruises. At the time, police denied any police wrongdoing and blamed his death on an “illness,” without providing any details.

Following his death, family members told Reuters that Mr. al-Kheir’s body had bruises showing that he was beaten while in detention.

According to ALJAZEERA, another four officers were sentenced to three years in prison and seven were acquitted in the landmark ruling, which paves the way for democratic transition in the North African nation.

Hundreds rallied outside the Omdurman court where the verdict was delivered. Some waved national flags and others held pictures of al-Kheir, and cheered after the decision was announced.

“We are now sure our revolution is continuing on the right path,” said protester Amna Mohammed. She was among a cheering crowd of hundreds that gathered to welcome the verdict’s announcement outside the court in Omdurman, the capital Khartoum’s twin city, smh reported.

Itimad al-Mujamar, a representative of the Sudanese teacher’s union, said at a news conference on Monday that the convictions were “a win for justice.”

The ruling, he said, “sends a message to the other martyrs of the revolution and their families that we are intent on getting our lost rights back.”, NYtimes told.

Taj al-Ser Ali al-Hebr, the country’s top prosecutor, welcomed the verdict as a “victory.” He called on the government to join the UN Convention Against Torture.