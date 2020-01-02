Date :Thursday, January 2nd, 2020 | Time : 01:28 |ID: 128711 | Print

Young Muslims clean streets after New Year’s celebrations in UK

Young Muslims across the UK woke up before dawn yesterday to clean the streets as many Brits stumbled home from a big New Year’s night out. More than 1,500 Muslims held a special prayer before putting on hi-vis jackets and heading out. They collected hundreds of bin bags of rubbish in towns and cities up and down the country, from London, Edinburgh and Glasgow, to Walsall, Manchester and Cardiff.

Young Muslims take to streets in Walsall to clean up after New Year’s Eve celebrations (Picture: AMYA)

 

