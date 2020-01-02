Muslim fast food worker in US sent home for wearing hijab
But her boss sees matters differently. According to him, the traditional Muslim headress is “a different thing” and part of her “personal life out there”.
The hijab, he believes, has “nothing to do with religion”.
Adebola and her boss remain at a deadlock on the issue by the end of the clip, but the fastfood worker resolutely affirms that she will continue to wear the head covering.
The videos have ammased almost 8,000 retweets and over 22,000 ‘likes’.
Describing the events, Adebola wrote on Twitter, “This is discrimination at its finest! I will not tolerate this at all.”
Many on the platform have shown sympathy and support for Adebola’s defence of her values.
One user lauded her decision to share the videos as inspiring others in similar situations to find to the “courage for themselves to stand up”.
Other users urged her to “stay strong” in the face of discrimation.
“Definitely trying, I cried all day yesterday because I just couldn’t believe it happened to me it’s like 2019 almost 2020 this needs to stop.”
Chicken Express refused to speak to the Metro when reached for comment.
