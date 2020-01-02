Muslim fast food worker in US sent home for wearing hijab

SHAFAQNA-

A Muslim fastfood worker shared a clip on Twitter Monday which shows her boss sending her home, for coming to work at Chicken Express in Fort Worth, Dallas wearing a hijab.

Folake Adebola shared a short video which shows a confrontation with her boss, where she pleads, “It’s part of my religion… I felt like if I work here y’all could be able to (accomodate) my religion”.

But her boss sees matters differently. According to him, the traditional Muslim headress is “a different thing” and part of her “personal life out there”.

The hijab, he believes, has “nothing to do with religion”.

Adebola and her boss remain at a deadlock on the issue by the end of the clip, but the fastfood worker resolutely affirms that she will continue to wear the head covering.