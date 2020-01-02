How should officials be chosen in Islamic societies?

SHAFAQNA – Imam Ali (AS) wrote to Malik Ashtar (RA): O’ Malik, choose governmental officials from experienced and modest people who are from righteous and pious families, and have glowing backgrounds as Muslims; because, their morality is more precious, and their dignity is more guarded, and their greed is less, and their foresight is better [1].

[1] Nahjul Balaghah, Letter 53.