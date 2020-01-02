https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/alii.jpg 187 300 AH https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/new-logo-s-en-fine.png AH2020-01-02 10:34:212020-01-02 10:34:21How should officials be chosen in Islamic societies?
How should officials be chosen in Islamic societies?
SHAFAQNA – Imam Ali (AS) wrote to Malik Ashtar (RA): O’ Malik, choose governmental officials from experienced and modest people who are from righteous and pious families, and have glowing backgrounds as Muslims; because, their morality is more precious, and their dignity is more guarded, and their greed is less, and their foresight is better [1].
[1] Nahjul Balaghah, Letter 53.
