What did the Prophet of Islam (PBUH) say about Lady Zainab (SA)?

SHAFAQNA – It is narrated from the Prophet of Islam (PBUH) who said: Whoever cries for the calamities inflicted on this girl (Lady Zainab (SA)) is like the one who cries for (the tragic events which happened to) her brothers (Imam) Hassan (AS) and (Imam) Hussain (AS) [1]. In another place, the Prophet (PBUH) said: Zainab (SA) with thousands of hardships will be inflicted with various calamities [2].

In another narration, the Prophet of Islam (PBUH) said: I command to those who are present, and those who are absent of my Ummah to respect this girl (Lady Zainab (SA)), as she is like Lady Khadija Kobra (SA) [3]. When the Prophet (PBUH) was asked about the reason of his crying when Lady Zainab (SA) was born, he replied: The reason for my crying for this lovely girl is that she will have a sad destiny. I just imagined all those difficulties she will face and all the great calamities she will be inflicted with, which she will accept for the sake of Allah (SWT) [4].

