Ayatollah Khamenei: General Soleimani is international symbol of resistance

SHAFAQNA- “General Soleimani is the international image of resistance and all those who adhere to resistance will work to avenge his blood,” Ayatollah Khamenei said.

Following the martyrdom of the honorable General of Islam—Hajj Ghassem Soleimani— and the martyrs accompanying him, particularly the great fighter of Islam, Mr. Abu Mahdi Al-Mohamdes, the Leader of the Islamic Revolution issued a message.

In the Name of God, the Beneficent, the Merciful

Dear Iranian Nation

The great and accomplished Sardar has become heavenly. Last night, the untainted souls of the martyrs embraced the pure soul of Qasem Soleymani. After years of sincere and courageous jihad against the devils and evil-doers of the world and after years of wishing for martyrdom in the path of God, alas, dear Soleymani attained this lofty station and his pure blood was spilled by the most vile of humans.

I congratulate Hazrat Baqiyatullah- may our souls be sacrificed for him- and his own pure soul on this great martyrdom and I express my condolences to the Iranian nation.

He was a stellar example of those educated and nurtured in Islam and the school of Imam Khomeini (ra). He spent his entire life engaging in jihad in the path of God.

Martyrdom was his reward for years of implacable efforts. With his departure and with God’s power, his work and path will not cease and severe revenge awaits those criminals who have tainted their filthy hands with his blood and the blood of the other martyrs of last night’s incident.

Martyr Soleimani is the international image of resistance and all those who adhere to resistance will work to avenge his blood. All friends- and indeed all enemies- should know that the path of jihad and resistance continues with increased motivation and certain victory awaits the mujahideen on this blessed path.

The absence of our dear and self-sacrificing Sardar is bitter, but the continuation of the resistance and its final victory will be more bitter for the murderers and criminals.

The Iranian nation will cherish the name and memory of the towering martyr, Shahid Sardar Marshall Qasem Soleymani, together with his fellow martyrs especially the honorable Mr. Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis.

I declare three days of public mourning in the country and I congratulate and express my condolences to his honorable wife, dear children and family.

Sayyid Ali Khamenei

13th of Dey, 1398

Source: Khamenei.ir, Shafaqna Persian