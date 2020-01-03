What did Imam Ridha (AS) say about Salaat, fasting, and Zakat?

SHAFAQNA – Allah (SWT) made Salaat/Salaah/Namaz Wajib because placing the forehead which is the best part of the face on the soil, causes humbleness. And placing the valuable parts of the body on the ground and sticking of the stomach to the back at the time of fasting causes modesty. And also payment of Zakat, causes using the products of the land for needy and poor people [1]. (And all these cases, prevent the people from the calamity of arrogance and vanity, and invite them to humbleness and modesty).

[1] Payam-e-Imam Amiral Momeneen (AS), Vol. 7, PP 439, 440, and 726.