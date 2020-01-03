How the behaviour of infallible Imam (AS) changed the mind of the bitterest of the enemies of Ahlul Bait (AS)?

SHAFAQNA – Mohammad ibn Ismaeil Alawi narrated: For a short period Imam Hassan Askari (AS) was imprisoned under the control of a person by the name of Ali bin Narmash who was one of the most obstinate enemies of Ahlul Bait (AS). He was an immoral person and a bitter enemy of the family of Imam Ali (AS). The Caliph of the time ordered Narmash to treat Imam Hassan Askari (AS) harshly and bother him as much as possible. But Imam’s (AS) holy presence and behaviour as well as his spiritual conditions really affected that man so much that as a mark of respect he put his face on the floor and did not raise his head. In that short period of time Narmash’s behaviour and the way he talked changed, and he considered Imam Hassan Askari (AS) as the best of people [1].

[1] Kashful Qommah, Vol. 3, Page 26.