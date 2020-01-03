The Grand Ayatollah Sistani’s important statement: Brutal attack killed a number of heroes of victory over ISIS

SHAFAQNA – The Grand Ayatollah Sistani issued an important statement concerning the recent events in Iraq, including attacks on Hashd al- Sha’bi bases, recent incidents in Baghdad and last night’s US airstrikes that caused in the martyrdom of Major General Qassem Soleimani, commander of the Quds Force of Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC), Abu Mahdi al-Muhandes and a number of their companions.

According to Shafaqna, the Supreme Religious Authority said in a statement: A brutal attack resulted in the martyrdom of a number of heroes of victories over ISIS.

The statement of the Grand Ayatollah Sistani, which was recited by his representative in Karbala’s Friday prayer sermons, reads:

The events are happening very fast and consecutively, the crises are escalating and the country is passing through the most dangerous meanders; including the criminal assault on the Iraqi forces’ bases in the city of Al-Qaem, which caused dozens of our militants to be martyred or injured, and the regrettable events happened in Baghdad in the past few days, and finally the brutal airstrikes of last night which was happened near the Baghdad’s International Airport and resulted in the martyrdom of a number of heroes who defeated ISIS terrorists.

The attack is a clear violation of Iraqi sovereignty and international charter. All these and other events are a warning that the country is facing a very difficult situation.

Thus, we invite the respective parties to self-control and wise behavior, and we pray God Almighty to keep Iraq and its people away from the evil of the insurgents and guile of enemies and atheists.

O My God! Hearts are drawn to You, necks stretch (towards You), eyes are fixed (on You), steps are in motion (towards You) and bodies have turned lean. O My God! Hidden animosity has become manifest and the cauldrons of malice are boiling. O My God! We complain to You of the absence of our Prophet, the numerousness of our enemy and the diffusion of our passions. Our Lord! Decide between us and between our people with truth, and You are the Best of Deciders. (Qur’an, 7:89)