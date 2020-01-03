Candlelight Vigil holds tonight for mourning the loss of General Soleimani in London, UK

SHAFAQNA- Candlelight Vigil will be held outside Islamic Center of England tonight ( Friday 3rd jannuary 2020) at 8 pm for mourning the loss of the great heroes of Islam Shaheed Haj Qasem Soleimani and his entourage.

Major General Qasem Soleimani, the Commander of the Quds Force of Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC), and Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, the second-in-command of Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Units (PMU), were killed today in US airstrikes in the Iraqi capital Baghdad.