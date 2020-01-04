How far are the rights of believers on each other?

SHAFAQNA – It has been reported about the great Shia scholar Molla Ahmad Moqaddas Ardabili (RA) that in one of his journeys to holy shrines in Iraq one of the pilgrims who did not know Moqaddas (RA), told him: Take my clothes near the water and wash them for me. Molla Ahmad (RA) accepted and took that man’s clothes and washed them and then returned them to him. At this time, that man recognized Moqaddas (RA) and was ashamed and others also rebuked him. Moqaddas Ardabili (RA) said: Why are you reproaching him? Nothing happened; the rights of believing brothers on each other are more than these things [1].

[1] Simaye Farzanegan, Page 295.