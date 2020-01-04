What did Imam Ridha (AS) say about usury?

SHAFAQNA – It is narrated from Imam Ridha/Reza (AS) who said: First, the words of Allah (SWT) who prohibited usury in the holy Quran, and secondly the whole wealth/income attained from usury is Batel (attained through wrong and incorrect ways). Then Imam (AS) gave an example that if a person sells one dirham for two dirhams; in this deal one dirham stands against one dirham, but the second dirham that the seller receives from the buyer is Batel and has no logic, that is why the whole income is Batel, and consequently usury is Haram [1]. Then likened this deal which causes the corruption of the wealth to the deal of a mad person; meaning, a usury deal is like the deal with a mad person and such a deal is Batel [1, 2].

