Sheikh Isa Qasim: Ummah should be inspired by their great martyrs

SHAFAQNA – Ayatollah Sheikh Isa Qassim issued his condolences message about the martyrdom of Lieutenant General Qasem Soleimani and Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis.

The message of the Bahraini Shia Leader is as follows:

The American criminal hand was once again extended to the assassination of a group of the brave warriors, on its topsides was the man of fighting in the way of God, Haj Qasim Soleimani and the great warrior Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, whose absences hurt the hearts of the believers. Meanwhile, I am very proud of these two men and similar ones who sacrificed theirs lives in the way of God and expected nothing in this world other than Him.

The Ummah should be inspired by their great martyrs who have walked for a long time in the path of fighting in the way of Allah and martyrdom as a school of spirit of self- devotion and sacrifice for the sake of religion, dignity, freedom of the Islamic homeland and defense of the sanctities. May Allah (SWT) glorify the status of the martyrs of righteousness and justice in the High Paradise and gather them with the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) and his Ahl al-Bayt (A.S) and bestow paradise upon them. Sincerest condolences and congratulations to the Imam al-Zaman (A.J), Master of the world’s last period (May our souls be sacrificed to him), the Islamic Republic of Iran; the Great Leader and the sincere nation, all the great scholars and Islamic Ummah and the families of the dear martyrs.