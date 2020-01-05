Photo: Prayer on Bodies of Martyrs Soleimani and Al-Mohandes in Karbala

SHAFAQNA- On Saturday, Ayatollah Sistani’s representative in Karbala prayed on the body of the Martyrs Soleimani and Al-Mohandes.

Hojjat al-Islam Ahmad Safi, along with the masses who had filled the holy shrine of Aba al-fadl Abbas and Imam Hussein’s (A.S) shrine, prayed on the bodies of Martyrs General Qasem Soleimani and Abu Mahdi al-Mohandes.

