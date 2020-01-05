Hakim’s warning against consequences of al-Muhandis and Soleimani assassination

SHAFAQNA- Following the testimony of Iranian Commander General Qasem Soleimani and Iraqi Commander Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, Leader of the Iraqi National Wisdom Movement, Ammar Hakim, warned of its consequences.

Hakim warned against dangerous consequences of assassinating General Soleimani and acting commander of the Iraqi Popular Mobilization Units (PMU) – known as the Hash al-Shaabi – Abu Mahdi Al-Mohandes.

He said in a statement “Our condolences with great sorrow for the martyrdom of the two great leaders who played important role in fighting terrorism and defeating ISIS and were pioneers of the international campaign against terrorism”.

“We strongly condemn the attack and the blatant violation of Iraqi sovereignty and warn of its consequences and the impact of this action, the fact that the recent attack will take the region into a dangerous situation,” Hakim added.

He urged the Iraqi government to take necessary measures for fighting such aggression. He also urged Iraqis to stand by each other with unity.

This text is originally published by INA and Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English.