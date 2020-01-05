https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/1.jpg 533 800 asadian https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/new-logo-s-en-fine.png asadian2020-01-05 09:09:232020-01-05 09:12:58Photos: Glorious funeral of martyred commanders at Imam Ali (A.S) Holy Shrine
Photos: Glorious funeral of martyred commanders at Imam Ali (A.S) Holy Shrine
SHAFAQNA- Glorious funeral of martyred commanders, General Qasem Soleimani and Abu Mahdi al-Mohandes, with widespread presence of people and scholars of Najaf Ashraf seminary in the holy shrine of Imam Ali (A.S), Najaf, Iraq.
