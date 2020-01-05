Date :Sunday, January 5th, 2020 | Time : 09:09 |ID: 128975 | Print

Photos: Glorious funeral of martyred commanders at Imam Ali (A.S) Holy Shrine

SHAFAQNA- Glorious funeral of martyred commanders, General Qasem Soleimani and Abu Mahdi al-Mohandes, with widespread presence of people and scholars of Najaf Ashraf seminary in the holy shrine of Imam Ali (A.S), Najaf, Iraq.

