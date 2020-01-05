Chinese FM said Soleimani’s killing is an abuse of US military force

SHAFAQNA- RT: A senior Chinese diplomat in a call with Tehran said that, Washington’s Iran policy is counterproductive and the killing of Qassem Soleimani is an abuse of US military force, adding Beijing will play a “constructive” role in the Gulf.

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi stressed that his nation opposes the use of military force after hearing from his Iranian counterpart Javad Zarif, who condemned the US’ targeted assassination of Major General Qassem Soleimani on Friday. Wang stressed that the US operation was a breach of international norms and threatened to significantly increase turbulence in the region.

The Trump administration’s strategy of maximum pressure against Tehran was impractical, the Chinese diplomat added, promising that Beijing will hold an objective and fair position necessary to improve the situation in the Middle East.

A similar position was voiced by Russia’s Sergey Lavrov, who spoke to Zarif on Saturday to express Russia’s condolences over the killing of Soleimani. American behavior fails to address the many problems in the Middle East and only escalates regional tensions, the two diplomats agreed.

Soleimani, the commander of the elite Quds Force, was killed in a targeted assassination, which Washington claims was necessary to prevent attacks on American citizens. Tehran vowed it would avenge the death of the popular general.