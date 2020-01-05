Date :Sunday, January 5th, 2020 | Time : 14:49 |ID: 129065 | Print

Toronto commemorated martyr Lt. Gen. Soleimani+ Photos

SHAFAQNA- Mehr News: In commemoration of IRGC Quds Force commander Lt. Gen. Soleimani, and Iraq’s PMU second-in-command Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, who were assassinated by US terrorist forces in Baghdad on Friday, a ceremony was held on Saturday in front of the US Consulate in Toronto, Canada.

