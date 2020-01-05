https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/3340699_WhatsApp-Image-2020-01-05-at-10.04.37-AM-1-.jpeg 666 1000 asadian https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/new-logo-s-en-fine.png asadian2020-01-05 14:49:362020-01-05 14:49:36Toronto commemorated martyr Lt. Gen. Soleimani+ Photos
Toronto commemorated martyr Lt. Gen. Soleimani+ Photos
SHAFAQNA- Mehr News: In commemoration of IRGC Quds Force commander Lt. Gen. Soleimani, and Iraq’s PMU second-in-command Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, who were assassinated by US terrorist forces in Baghdad on Friday, a ceremony was held on Saturday in front of the US Consulate in Toronto, Canada.
