Iraq: Parliament voted to expel US military

SHAFAQNA- Iraq’s parliament has voted to expel the US military from the country.

Lawmakers have voted in favor of a resolution that calls for ending foreign military presence in the country.

The vote comes two days after a US airstrike killed Iranian General Qasem Soleimani inside Iraq and Abu Mahdi al-Muhandes, the deputy chairman of the Popular Mobilization Units (PMU), dramatically increasing regional tensions.

Source: Al-Forat