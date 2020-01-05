https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/INA.jpg 450 800 asadian https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/new-logo-s-en-fine.png asadian2020-01-05 16:21:262020-01-05 16:21:26Iraq: Parliament voted to expel US military
Iraq: Parliament voted to expel US military
SHAFAQNA- Iraq’s parliament has voted to expel the US military from the country.
Lawmakers have voted in favor of a resolution that calls for ending foreign military presence in the country.
The vote comes two days after a US airstrike killed Iranian General Qasem Soleimani inside Iraq and Abu Mahdi al-Muhandes, the deputy chairman of the Popular Mobilization Units (PMU), dramatically increasing regional tensions.
Source: Al-Forat
Leave a ReplyWant to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!