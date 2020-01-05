The Grand Ayatollah Sistani sent a message of condolences to the Leader of the Islamic Revolution in Iran for the martyrdom of the great Commander Haaj Qasim Soleimani

SHAFAQNA- In a message to the Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution, the Grand Ayatollah Sistani, offered his condolences on the martyrdom of General Qasim Soleimani.

According to Persian Shafaqna, the text of the Grand Ayatollah Sistani’s message is as follows:

In the Name of Allah (SWT), The Most compassionate, The Most Merciful

To Allah (SWT) we belong, and to Allah (SWT) we shall return

His eminence Ayatollah Khamenei, Daamat Barakatuh (May his blessings be everlasting)

Assalamu Alaykum wa Rahmatullahe wa Barakatuh

The news of the martyrdom of the great commander Mr Haaj Qasim Soleimani caused great sorrow and regret. His exceptional role during years of fighting elements of Da’esh in Iraq, and all the troubles he faced in this way cannot be forgotten.

I express my condolences to that great martyr and to you, and his honoured children and other relatives and to all the noble Iranian nation especially to the people of Kerman; and request Allah (SWT) to elevate the status of the blessed martyr, and ask beautiful patience and holy reward for his family.

La Houle Wala Qowata Ella Bellah Al-Aliyyel Adhim (there is no power and no strength except from Allah (SWT))

Ali Al-Hossaini Al-sistani

8 Jumaadi Al-Awwal 1441

