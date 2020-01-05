UK: Protesters chant against Trump outside US embassy in London +Photos

SHAFAQNA- More than 100 people demonstrated outside US embassy in London, UK, in protest against US strike to Baghdad airport, killing Iranian and Iraqi top commanders.

As protesters across the world have come out for a second day to condemn US’s assassination of Iranian commander, General Qasem Soleimani and Iraqi commander Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, today (Sunday) more than 100 people demonstrated outside US embassy in Nine Elms, London, waving Iranian and Iraqi flags.

The protesters chanted “Donald Trump-terrorist” and labelled the US a “terror state”.

This demonstration was organized by the Union of Islamic Student Association in Europe following Friday’s airstrike in Baghdad, which killed the head of Iran’s Quds Force.

Source: Daily Mail