A magnificent celebration held at Islamic Center of England for commemoration of martyred commanders+ Photos

SHAFAQNA- A number of centers, organizations, groups and Islamic congregations in the United Kingdom, have held a magnificent celebration at the Islamic Center of England in London for the commemoration of the honorable Islam commanders, Martyrs Major General Haaj Qasem Soleimani and Abu Mahdi al-Muhandes and their companions who were assassinated in a terrorist attack on Baghdad’s airport on Friday, January 3, 2020.

The ceremony was attended by the representatives of some of the scholars and Religious Authorities, clergies, heads and directors of Islamic organizations and assemblies in England.

Representatives of some Islamic countries’ embassies in London, in particular, the ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran in London and various groups of people from different nationalities, have also participated in the ceremony.

Seyed Hashem Moosavi, the Director of Islamic Center of England in London and the representative of Ayatollah Khamenei, issued a message of condolences for the martyrdom of Major General Haj Qasem Soleimani and Abu Mahdi al-Muhandes on Friday.

بسم الله الرحمن الرحیم

انا لله وانا الیه راجعون

In the name of God, the Beneficent the Merciful

To God we belong and to Him we shall return

مِّنَ الْمُؤْمِنِينَ رِجَالٌ صَدَقُواْ مَا عَاهَدُواْ اللَّهَ عَلَيْهِ فَمِنْهُم مَّن قَضىَ‏ نحَبَهُ وَ مِنهْم مَّن يَنتَظِرُ وَ مَا بَدَّلُواْ تَبْدِيلا

Among the faithful are men who are true to what they have pledged to Allah. Of them are some who have fulfilled their pledge, and of them are some who still wait, and they have not changed in the least. (The Quran: 33:23)

The news of the martyrdom of the honourable Islamic Commander, General Haj Ghasim Soleymani and his entourage has caused much grief.

During the forty years of the venerated life of the Islamic republic, General Solaymani was consistently present on the battlefield with the devils and the diabolic powers of the world. Like Malik al-Ashtar, he fought bravely and sincerely in defence of the honourable sanctuary of Alawi leadership until his blood was shed at the hands of the most wicked members of human race, and by that he achieved his long-awaited wish which was martyrdom in the way of Allah.

Today, all the honourable people of the world and all friends of the Commander of the Faithful, Imam Ali, declare that this brave commander, this Malik al-Ashtar of our time that “the world should know that Haj Ghasim Soleymani came to the end of his life while he fulfilled his pledge and hastened to meet his Lord.”

May God bless Haj Ghasem! As Imam Ali said about Malik al-Ashtar, “if he would have been a mountain, his peak would have been unreachable, and if he would have been a rock, he would have been solid and hard.”

He did not stop his struggle for one moment, be it during the imposed war on Iran, or fighting against ISIS and the Takfiries. The valour and courage of this dedicated soldier of Islam during the time of the Holy Defence and during his leadership role in the battle against ISIS and other terrorist groups will never be forgotten.

On the occasion of his martyrdom and that of his entourage, especially the great mujahid of Islam the honourable Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, I offer my condolences and my congratulations to the Imam al-Mahdi (a). I also extend my condolences to the great leader of Iran, Aytollah Khamenei, to the family members of the martyrs, and to the admirable nations of Iran and Iraq.

Seyed Hashem Moosavi

Representative of Ayatollah al- Uzma Sayyid Ali Khamenei (May Allah give him long life)

and Director of the Islamic Centre of England

Friday 03rd January 2020