Iran: Huge crowds attend funeral procession of General Soleimani at Imam Ridha (A.S) Holy Shrine +Photos

SHAFAQNA- Millions of mourners in the north-east city of Mashhad participated in a funeral procession of Martyrs Major General Haaj Qasem Soleimani and Abu Mahdi al-Muhandes, who were martyred by US terrorist forces in Baghdad on Friday, January 3, 2020.

The huge crowd went along the caravan of martyrs from neighboring streets to Imam Ridha (A.S) holy shrine in rainy weather.