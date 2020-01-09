Advanced stages of the works in the Great Iwan of Al-Abbas’s (A.S) holy shrine + Photos

SHAFAQNA- Alkafeel: According to the head of the Engineering Projects Department at the al-Abbas’s (AS) Holy Shrine; Engineer Dea’ Majeed Al-Sa’egh, the works of the project of strengthening and gilding Taremah of the shrine of Aba Al-Fadl Al-Abbas (AS) have reached advanced stages despite their accuracy and the complexity of their technical details.

He said: “Work is currently underway to install the golden tiles of the ceiling of the Taremah from the inside and its left and right sides, which is running in parallel with other cladding works such as the frame of the gate from the outside, followed by installing the Quranic inscriptions that mediate the sides and the front of the interior wall of the great golden Iwan (terrace), which is called “Taremah”.

Noting: “The work of the cladding came in a sequential manner from the bottom up, and an important part of the cladding has been reached, which is the cladding of the ceiling with golden tiles, in which the art of veining blended the aesthetics of Islamic inscriptions and motifs with their harmonious colors, to add aesthetic touches that combined authenticity and modernity of the design, with consistent Islamic patterns, fits with the splendor of this Iwan (terrace). ”