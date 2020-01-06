Photos: In a historical funeral procession, people of Tehran bid farewell to symbol of fighting against ISIS

SHAFAQNA- With the majestic presence of the people of Tehran and other cities in the funeral of Lieutenant General Qasem Soleimani, which according to witnesses is the greatest funeral procession after Imam Khomeini interment, Iranian nation bid farewell to symbol of fighting against ISIS.

Earlier on Monday, the body of Major General Martyr Qasem Suleimani and other Martyrs of Resistance arrived in Tehran. Millions of honorable and grateful people attended the historic funeral of martyr Commander

Soleimani and Martyrs of Resistance in Tehran.

Welcoming Ceremonies of the bodies of Martyrs General Qasem Soleimani, Abou Mahdi Al Mohandes, Hossein Pour Jafari, Hadi Taremi, Shahroud Mozaffarinia and Vahid Zamanian was held with a Mass presence of Commanders and Senior Officials of military forces in the Ghadr Air Force Base.

Commander Qasem Soleimani and some of his companions were martyred in the Islamic Resistance Front on Friday morning, January 3 2020, following a US airstrike near Baghdad airport.