Yemen: Millions demonstrate in protest of US crimes against resistance commanders +Photos

SHAFAQNA- Media sources report millions of Yemenis are demonstrating in the city of Sa’dah right now to protest against the assassination of resistance commanders in Iraq.

The protesters condemn US crimes in the region.

A similar demonstration is organized to take place in the capital Sana’a in the afternoon.

Received photos show big billboards depicting Iranian Major General Qasem Soleimani and Iraqi top commander Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis are installed in downtown Sana’a.



Commander Qasem Soleimani and some of his companions were martyred in the Islamic Resistance Front on Friday morning, January 3 2020, following a US airstrike near Baghdad airport.

Source: Shafaqna Persian