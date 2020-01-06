What is the biggest obstacle for not acting upon Divine Decrees in societies?

SHAFAQNA – When for attaining power, the values become tools; in fact such individuals who have targeted the world and use God as a tool, are the biggest obstacles for not acting upon Divine Decrees in societies. These people use the religion as a tool for reaching their satanic aims such as; money and high positions and inflict great harm to Divine Movement of the prophets and their successors [1].

[1] Rasa’ele Bandegy, Resa’leye Dovvum Hobbe be Donya, Ayatollah Sheikh Motaba Tehrani (RA), Page 119.