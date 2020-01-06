Why it is not appropriate to judge others quickly?

SHAFAQNA – One day the late Akhoond Kashi (RA) was performing Wudhu that suddenly a person came and did his Wudhu, went inside and stood to prayers. Akhoond (RA) used to perform his Wudhu and all the related rituals with care and attention; and when he finished his Wudhu, that person completed his Dhuhr and Asr Salaats very quickly and was coming out when he faced Akhoond (RA).

Akhoond (RA) asked that person: What were you doing? He knew that if he would have said he was performing Salaat, then he had to explain to Akhoond (RA) about it; so he replied: Nothing; Akhoond (RA) asked: Nothing? That person replied: No, Akhoond (RA) said: I saw you were performing Salaat. That person said: No sir, you are mistaken. Akhoond (RA) said: So, what were you doing? That person replied: I just came to say I am not a rebellion; that is all. This sentence affected Akhoond (RA) a lot, and for a long time, whenever anyone asked Akhoond (RA) how he was? Akhoond (RA) used to reply with a special expression: I am not a rebellion [1]!

