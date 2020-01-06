UN Special Representative attends commemoration ceremony of martyred Commanders in Iraq
SHAFAQNA – The UN Secretary General’s Special Representative for Iraq affairs will attend the commemorative and mourning ceremony of the martyred commanders in Iraq.
These days, the two countries, Iran and Iraq, have a special atmosphere, and their people are commemorating the farewell and funeral ceremonies of martyred commanders with their magnificent and million-strong presence.
The Head of the United Nations Assistance Mission for Iraq, Mrs. Jeanine Antoinette Plasschaert, will attend the commemoration of the martyred commanders together with Iraqi Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi.
Iranian Commander General Qasim Soleimani and Iraqi Commander Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis and some of their companions were martyred on Friday morning, January 3, 2020, following a US airstrike near Baghdad airport.
