Yemen: Mass presence of Sana’a people in condemning martyrdom of General Soleimani and al-Muhandis +Photos

SHAFAQNA- Millions of people demonstrated in Yemen’s capital, Sana’a, on Monday in condemnation of the US crimes and assassination of Martyrs General Qasem Soleimani and Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis and their companions.
Yemeni demonstrators chanted slogans in condemning the crime and opposing US involvement in the region.
The demonstrators also demanded resistance forces a tough and deterrent response to the crimes done by the US, Zionist regime and their allies in the region.
Participants in the million-strong demonstrations sympathized with the people of Iran, Iraq and the Islamic Ummah, stressing that the assassination of Muslim commanders is an outright assault of the entire Islamic Ummah, requiring Muslims to be responsible and to fight the enemy who targeted everyone.
