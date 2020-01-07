Date :Tuesday, January 7th, 2020 | Time : 01:20 |ID: 129561 | Print

Photos: Funeral ceremony of Gen. Soleimani in the Holy Shrine of Lady Masoumeh (S.A)

SHAFAQNA- Funeral ceremony of General Qasem Soleimani was held on Monday night in the holy shrine of Lady Masoumeh (SA) in Qom, Iran.

Commander Qasim Soleimani and some of his companions were martyred in the Islamic Resistance Front on Friday morning, January 3 2020, following a US airstrike near Baghdad airport.

Video: Ayatollah Khamenei with tearful eyes prays over General Soleimani’s body

Photos: In a historical funeral procession, people of Tehran bid farewell to symbol of fighting against ISIS

