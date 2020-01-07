https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/img_20200106_210312.jpg 667 1000 asadian https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/new-logo-s-en-fine.png asadian2020-01-07 01:20:192020-01-07 01:35:38Photos: Funeral ceremony of Gen. Soleimani in the Holy Shrine of Lady Masoumeh (S.A)
Photos: Funeral ceremony of Gen. Soleimani in the Holy Shrine of Lady Masoumeh (S.A)
SHAFAQNA- Funeral ceremony of General Qasem Soleimani was held on Monday night in the holy shrine of Lady Masoumeh (SA) in Qom, Iran.
Commander Qasim Soleimani and some of his companions were martyred in the Islamic Resistance Front on Friday morning, January 3 2020, following a US airstrike near Baghdad airport.
