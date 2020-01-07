Thousands in Basra await body of Martyr Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis +Photo

SHAFAQNA- Thousands of Iraqis gathered at al-Tairan Square in central Basra province, awaiting the arrival of the body of martyr Abu Mahdi al- Muhandis, the deputy commander of Hashd al- Sha’bi, who was martyred by the US airstrike in Baghdad.

A source at the Iraqi Hashd al-Sha’bi Committee said that the body of martyr Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis would be transferred to Basra province via the Iranian city of Abadan, and the Shalamcheh crossing road.

He further added that the Tamim tribe and other clans in Ahwaz will send off the body of Martyr Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis to the Basra- Shalamcheh Border and then it will go to “al-Tairan” square in the center of Basra province.