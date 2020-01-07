What is the ruling on having doubt about the cleanliness of leather products? The Grand Ayatollah Khamenei’s answer

SHAFAQNA – The Grand Ayatollah Khamenei answered a question about the cleanliness of leather products.

Question: When there is a doubt about the imported natural leather from an animal that we do not know whether it has been slaughtered according to the religious way or not; is it Najis (unclean, impure)?

The Grand Ayatollah Khamenei: If it is known or it is considered that probably the animal has been slaughtered the Islamic way, it is clean; otherwise it is to be adjudged as Najis.

Source: khamenei.ir