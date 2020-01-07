https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/fatwa.jpg 300 300 AH https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/new-logo-s-en-fine.png AH2020-01-07 10:37:422020-01-07 10:37:42What is the ruling on having doubt about the cleanliness of leather products? The Grand Ayatollah Khamenei’s answer
What is the ruling on having doubt about the cleanliness of leather products? The Grand Ayatollah Khamenei’s answer
SHAFAQNA – The Grand Ayatollah Khamenei answered a question about the cleanliness of leather products.
Question: When there is a doubt about the imported natural leather from an animal that we do not know whether it has been slaughtered according to the religious way or not; is it Najis (unclean, impure)?
The Grand Ayatollah Khamenei: If it is known or it is considered that probably the animal has been slaughtered the Islamic way, it is clean; otherwise it is to be adjudged as Najis.
Source: khamenei.ir
