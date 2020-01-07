Date :Tuesday, January 7th, 2020 | Time : 10:42 |ID: 129618 | Print

Why oppressing people is a despicable crime in Islam?

/0 Comments/in /by

SHAFAQNA – Imam Ali (AS) said: Swear to God, if I sleep on Sa’adaan barbs (triple barbs) all night, or I am pulled here and there whilst chained and handcuffed, I prefer to meet Allah (SWT) and the Prophet (PBUH) on the Day of Judgment (in this condition), rather than meeting them whilst I had oppressed some servants of God, and/or had stolen from the public wealth! How can I oppress someone for my own soul which is moving towards getting old and being decayed, and is going to remain in the soil (grave) for a long time [1]?

[1] Nahjul Balaghah, Sermon 224.

0 replies

Leave a Reply

Want to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *