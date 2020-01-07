Date :Tuesday, January 7th, 2020 | Time : 13:01 |ID: 129647 | Print

US refused to issue visa for Iran’s FM Zarif to address Security Council in violation of UN treaty

SHAFAQNA- RT: Despite US, as the host of the United Nations headquarters, is obliged to allow foreign officials into the country, but Washington has refused to issue a visa to Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif.


The visa request was filed several weeks ago, before the latest escalation, and would give the top Iranian diplomat a stage to speak out following last Thursday’s drone strike assassination of Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) commander Qassem Soleimani, along with senior Iraqi militia leaders.
“They fear that someone comes to the US and reveals realities,” Zarif said after being denied a visa. He vowed to communicate with the American people from Tehran, noting that “the world is not limited to New York.”
The US State Department has declined to comment on the Iranian diplomat’s visa troubles.

