Russian FM: Iran abandoning JCPOA limits carries no threat

On Sunday, Iran announced that it was rolling back its nuclear deal commitments and said it would enrich uranium based on its technical needs.

The fact that Iran has abandoned its limitations under the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) does not present any threat of nuclear weapons proliferation since Iran has maintained contact with the International Atomic Energy Agency, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

It added that Russia remains fully committed to the Iran nuclear deal and called on all the signatories to create conditions for reviving the deal.

“Challenges that the global community has faced while implementing the comprehensive agreements requite political will and decisive collective response, first of all, by key JCPOA participants. We are sure that when these challenges are surmounted, the Iranian side will have no reason to deviate from the coordinated requirements. We are firmly calling on all the partners to stay within the JCPOA course and create conditions for resuming its stable implementation,” the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.