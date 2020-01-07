Video: People of Basra’s great farewell with Martyr Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis

https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/C7087585-3C33-492A-A823-06D43F2F62D0.jpeg 578 1028 asadian https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/new-logo-s-en-fine.png asadian2020-01-07 18:52:192020-01-07 18:52:19Video: People of Basra’s great farewell with Martyr Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis
SHAFAQNA- Today on Tuesday the people of Basra with their great presence bid a magnificent farewell to Martyr Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, the commander of the Hashd al- Sha’bi forces.
The funeral ceremony of the Martyr al-Muhandis was held by million- strong presence of Basra’s people, according to the Shafaqna’s Translation Service.
Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, the commander of Iraq’s Hashd al- Sha’bi forces, was martyred along with General Qasem Suleimani in a terrorist attack by American drones on Friday morning.
