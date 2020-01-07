Date :Tuesday, January 7th, 2020 | Time : 18:52 |ID: 129687 | Print

Video: People of Basra’s great farewell with Martyr Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis

SHAFAQNA- Today on Tuesday the people of Basra with their great presence bid a magnificent farewell to Martyr Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, the commander of the Hashd al- Sha’bi forces.

The funeral ceremony of the Martyr al-Muhandis was held by million- strong presence of Basra’s people, according to the Shafaqna’s Translation Service.

Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, the commander of Iraq’s Hashd al- Sha’bi forces, was martyred along with General Qasem Suleimani in a terrorist attack by American drones on Friday morning.

 

