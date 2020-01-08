Putin Meets Assad in a rare Syria Visit

SHAFAQNA- Russian President Vladimir Putin met his Syrian counterpart , Bashar al-Assad, on Tuesday during a rare visit to Damascus.

The visit comes amid heightened tensions in the region following the U.S ‘s assassination of Qassem Soleimani , top Iranian general, in neighboring Iraq.

Putin and Assad discussed recent developments in the region and plans to “eliminate terrorism” in the Idlib region, one of the last pieces of Syrian territory held by anti-Assad insurgents, SANA reported.

“During his talks with Assad, Putin noted that it is now possible to state with conviction that a huge distance has been covered on the path to restoring Syrian statehood and the territorial integrity of the country,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, quoted by the Russian Interfax news agency, said, according to independent.

“Putin also noted that on the streets of Damascus the signs of how peace has been restored can be seen with the naked eye,” according to Peskov.

“The Syrian president [regime leader] expressed appreciation for the help of Russia and the Russian military in the fight against terrorism and the restoration of peaceful life in Syria,” Peskov said, trtworld reported.

Accompanied by Assad, Putin visited the Old City of Damascus including, the 8th-century Umayyad mosque and an ancient church,Reuters told.

The visit is Mr Putin’s second to Syria . In 2017, he visited a Russian air base in Latakia, in Syria’s northwest.