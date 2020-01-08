Muslims should unite after Gen. Soleimani assassination: Mahathir Mohamad

SHAFAQNA-Describing the U.S ‘s assassination of General Qassem Soleimani as immoral, Malaysia’s Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad said on Tuesday that Muslim countries should unite to protect themselves against external threats.

Addressing reporters on Tuesday, Mohamad said the US drone attack on Soleimani had been against international law.

He urged Muslim countries to unite to protect themselves against external threats, press tv reported.

“The time is right for Muslim countries to come together,” Mahathir said.

“We are no longer safe now. If anybody insults or says something that somebody doesn’t like, it is all right for that person from another country to send a drone and perhaps have a shot at me”, Mahathir Mohamad said.

According to the Star, Dr Mahathir also warned of possible escalation of “what is called terrorism” following what he described as “actions taken by this powerful gentleman”, alluding to US President Donald Trump.

Commander Qasim Soleimani and some of his companions were martyred in the Islamic Resistance Front on Friday morning, January 3 2020, following a US airstrike near Baghdad airport.