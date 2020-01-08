Date :Wednesday, January 8th, 2020 | Time : 02:42 |ID: 129720 | Print

Iran launches missile attacks on US bases in Iraq

/0 Comments/in /by

SHAFAQNA-

More than a dozen missiles have been launched against US targets by Iran, hitting at least one Iraqi airbase where American and coalition forces are based, Washington has confirmed.

Iranian state TV said that Tehran had launched “tens” of surface-to-surface missiles in the attack on the Ain al-Assad airbase, in the country’s west, as revenge for the killing of Gen Qassim Soleimani and Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis in Baghdad last week.

Meanwhile, the Iranian Revolutionary Guards has ordered the White House to ‘recall US troops’ from the region.

 

You might also like
Qatar ambassador to return to Iran: FM
ISIS leader seen in a new video, threatens of more attacks
Hamid Karzai highlights vital role of Iran in restoring peace
Frank Gaffney speaks on the vetting of Muslims to the US
Qusay EsSuhael: Warith Elembeya University is different from other Iraqi universities
Something is Rotten in Saudi Arabia
0 replies

Leave a Reply

Want to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *