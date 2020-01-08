Iran launches missile attacks on US bases in Iraq

More than a dozen missiles have been launched against US targets by Iran, hitting at least one Iraqi airbase where American and coalition forces are based, Washington has confirmed.

Iranian state TV said that Tehran had launched “tens” of surface-to-surface missiles in the attack on the Ain al-Assad airbase, in the country’s west, as revenge for the killing of Gen Qassim Soleimani and Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis in Baghdad last week.

Meanwhile, the Iranian Revolutionary Guards has ordered the White House to ‘recall US troops’ from the region.