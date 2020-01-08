Nancy Pelosi: America & world cannot afford war.

https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/Screenshot-2020-01-07-at-21.45.33.png 824 1278 Yahya https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/new-logo-s-en-fine.png Yahya2020-01-08 02:50:122020-01-08 03:21:25Nancy Pelosi: America & world cannot afford war.
SHAFAQNA- Nancy Pelosi’s tweet after Iran attacked US bases in Iraq:
Closely monitoring the situation following bombings targeting U.S. troops in Iraq. We must ensure the safety of our servicemembers, including ending needless provocations from the Administration and demanding that Iran cease its violence. America & world cannot afford war.
