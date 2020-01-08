Date :Wednesday, January 8th, 2020 | Time : 02:50 |ID: 129724 | Print

Nancy Pelosi: America & world cannot afford war.

SHAFAQNA- Nancy Pelosi’s tweet after Iran attacked US bases in Iraq:

Closely monitoring the situation following bombings targeting U.S. troops in Iraq. We must ensure the safety of our servicemembers, including ending needless provocations from the Administration and demanding that Iran cease its violence. America & world cannot afford war.
