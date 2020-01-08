Date :Wednesday, January 8th, 2020 | Time : 03:11 |ID: 129728 | Print

Zarif’s tweet after Iran launched missiles against two US bases

SHAFAQNA-

Iran took & concluded proportionate measures in self-defense under Article 51 of UN Charter targeting base from which cowardly armed attack against our citizens & senior officials were launched. We do not seek escalation or war, but will defend ourselves against any aggression.
