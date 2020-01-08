https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/Screenshot-2020-01-07-at-22.09.39.png 758 1254 Yahya https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/new-logo-s-en-fine.png Yahya2020-01-08 03:11:502020-01-08 03:11:50Zarif's tweet after Iran launched missiles against two US bases
Zarif’s tweet after Iran launched missiles against two US bases
SHAFAQNA-
Iran took & concluded proportionate measures in self-defense under Article 51 of UN Charter targeting base from which cowardly armed attack against our citizens & senior officials were launched. We do not seek escalation or war, but will defend ourselves against any aggression.
