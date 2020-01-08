Iran’s Supreme Leader: Corruptive presence of US in West Asian region must be stopped

SHAFAQNA- “The US has caused wars, division, sedition, destruction, and the demolition of infrastructures in this region. Of course, they do this everywhere in the world. This region won’t accept the US presence. Governments elected by nations won’t accept the presence of the US,” Ayatollah Khamenei expressed today.

On the anniversary of people of Qom’s January 9, 1978 uprising, thousands of people from Qom met with the Leader of the Revolution, Ayatollah Khamenei, this morning January 8, 2020.

The following is the excerpt of the statements his eminence made at this meeting: “They were slapped last night, but such military actions are not enough. The corruptive presence of the US in the West Asian region must be stopped.”

“Enemies were humbled by the magnificence of the Iranian nation’s turnout for the funeral of Martyr Soleimani. They may not admit it, but they have no other option but to accept it.”

“The lying, rambling US govt – whose words are worthless – tried to introduce this great Mujahid & Commander in the fight against terrorism as a terrorist. The Iranian nation slapped them in the face with their turn out in the millions for the funeral of General Soleimani.”

Source: Khamenei.ir