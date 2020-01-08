‘Dubious’ Renovation Work at Al-Aqsa Mosque started by Zionists

SHAFAQNA- Iqna: In a statement, the Palestinian Ministry of Awqaf ( Endowments) said that the Zionist regime authorities on Sunday began “dubious” renovations of the southern wall of Al-Aqsa Mosque.

The ministry called on Israel to immediately stop its “dubious” activities, adding that they are a violation of Al-Aqsa Mosque which is an Islamic site which only Muslims can attend to.

“Continuation of the dubious excavations around the blessed Al-Aqsa Mosque, mainly in the area of the Omayyad Castles is fully condemned,” the statement said.

Israel regularly stops Palestinians from renovating the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound. In September it tried to prevent staff of the Al-Aqsa Construction Committee from carrying out renovation work at Al-Silsila Gate (Chain Gate).

There have been calls by the Zionist regime’s officials for renovation works to be completed only by the Israeli governed Ministerial Committee on Archaeological Digs at Holy Sites even though Al-Aqsa Mosque is under the custodianship of Jordan.