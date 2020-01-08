https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/Ayat-Makarem.jpg 183 275 AH https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/new-logo-s-en-fine.png AH2020-01-08 10:55:362020-01-08 10:55:36Is the body of a martyr clean? The Grand Ayatollah Makarem’s Fatwa
Is the body of a martyr clean? The Grand Ayatollah Makarem’s Fatwa
SHAFAQNA – The Grand Ayatollah Makarem answered a question about the cleanliness of the body of a martyr.
Question: Is the body of a person who is martyred in the battlefield clean?
The Grand Ayatollah Makarem: The one who fights in the way of God and protecting Islam, if is killed in the battlefield, and passes away from this world there (in battlefield); his body is clean and does not need Qosl or shroud.
