Is the body of a martyr clean? The Grand Ayatollah Makarem’s Fatwa

SHAFAQNA – The Grand Ayatollah Makarem answered a question about the cleanliness of the body of a martyr.

Question: Is the body of a person who is martyred in the battlefield clean?

The Grand Ayatollah Makarem: The one who fights in the way of God and protecting Islam, if is killed in the battlefield, and passes away from this world there (in battlefield); his body is clean and does not need Qosl or shroud.

Source: PERSIAN SHAFAQNA

