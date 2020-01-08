What are the rewards for those who do not pay much attention to worldly possessions?

SHAFAQNA – It is narrated from the Prophet of Islam (PBUH) who recommended to Abu-Dhar (RA): O’ Abu-Dhar, whoever adopts asceticism (less attention) towards the world (worldly possessions), Allah (SWT) will place wisdom and competence in his/her heart; and will make his/her tongue to speak wise words, and will inform him/her about the deficiencies of the world to an extent that he/she will know the pain as well as the cure, and eventually will enter him/her into the heaven in a healthy state [1].

[1] Beharul Anwaar, Vol. 74, Page 161, Hadith 174.