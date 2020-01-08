https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/prophet3.jpg 161 286 AH https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/new-logo-s-en-fine.png AH2020-01-08 11:03:042020-01-08 11:03:04What are the rewards for those who do not pay much attention to worldly possessions?
What are the rewards for those who do not pay much attention to worldly possessions?
SHAFAQNA – It is narrated from the Prophet of Islam (PBUH) who recommended to Abu-Dhar (RA): O’ Abu-Dhar, whoever adopts asceticism (less attention) towards the world (worldly possessions), Allah (SWT) will place wisdom and competence in his/her heart; and will make his/her tongue to speak wise words, and will inform him/her about the deficiencies of the world to an extent that he/she will know the pain as well as the cure, and eventually will enter him/her into the heaven in a healthy state [1].
[1] Beharul Anwaar, Vol. 74, Page 161, Hadith 174.
