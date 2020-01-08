UNESCO’s reaction to Trump’s threat of targeting Iran cultural sites

In this meeting, UNESCO director general discussed tensions in the Middle East region especially the issue of heritage and culture.

The provisions of Convention 1954 on ‘protecting cultural property during arm conflict and also Convention 1972 ‘protecting world’s cultural and natural heritage’ are of two legal instruments that have been approved by the United States and Iran, Azoulay emphasized.

The Convention 1972 stipulates that a member state undertakes not to take any deliberate measure that may incur damage to the cultural and natural heritage either directly or indirectly at the jurisdiction of other member states.

The director general reminded the Resolution 2347 of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC), unanimously approved by member states in 2017, that condemns the destruction of the cultural heritage.

She emphasized the globalization of cultural and natural heritage as a factor of peace and dialogue and added, “the international community is duty bound to preserve and safeguard it for the coming generations.”

After ordering to assassinate IRGC Quds Force Commander Lt. Gen. Qasem Soleimani and Second-in-Command of Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Unit (PMU) Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis along with eight others in Baghdad International Airport on Fri., US President Donald Trump in his twitter account wrote that he will target Iran’s cultural centers.