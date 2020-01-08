UNESCO’s reaction to Trump’s threat of targeting Iran cultural sites
SHAFAQNA- Mehr News: On Monday in a meeting with Iranian Ambassador to the Russian Federation Kazem Jalali, the Director General of United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) Audrey Azoulay showed reaction to US President Trump’s threat of attacking Iran’s cultural centers and reminded the United States of protecting cultural property.
In this meeting, UNESCO director general discussed tensions in the Middle East region especially the issue of heritage and culture.
The provisions of Convention 1954 on ‘protecting cultural property during arm conflict and also Convention 1972 ‘protecting world’s cultural and natural heritage’ are of two legal instruments that have been approved by the United States and Iran, Azoulay emphasized.
The Convention 1972 stipulates that a member state undertakes not to take any deliberate measure that may incur damage to the cultural and natural heritage either directly or indirectly at the jurisdiction of other member states.
The director general reminded the Resolution 2347 of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC), unanimously approved by member states in 2017, that condemns the destruction of the cultural heritage.
She emphasized the globalization of cultural and natural heritage as a factor of peace and dialogue and added, “the international community is duty bound to preserve and safeguard it for the coming generations.”
After ordering to assassinate IRGC Quds Force Commander Lt. Gen. Qasem Soleimani and Second-in-Command of Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Unit (PMU) Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis along with eight others in Baghdad International Airport on Fri., US President Donald Trump in his twitter account wrote that he will target Iran’s cultural centers.
Read more from Shafaqna:
Any deliberate destruction of cultural heritage jointly condemned by ICOM, ICOMOS
HRW condemned US’ threat to Iranian culture sites
China’s Ambassador said World cultural heritage belongs to all humanity
American director: Targeting Iran’s cultural sites is a WAR CRIME, make Trump a terrorist
Leave a ReplyWant to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!